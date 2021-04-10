Police Officer Struck, Injured by Vehicle on Highway in Royse City

Police in Royse City are reminding drivers to slow down or change lanes after an officer was struck and injured by a vehicle Saturday morning.

Ofc. Michael Baley was helping a stranded motorist on the westbound side of Interstate 30 near Farm-to-Market Road 548 at about 9:55 a.m. when another vehicle lost control, left the highway and struck him, Royse City police said.

Police said Baley was taken to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas with minor injuries. He was treated and released.

While the cause of the accident has not been determined, police said "driver inattention" and speed were considered possible factors. The Texas Department of Public Safety is handling the investigation.

Royse City police reminded motorists to either slow down or change lanes if they pass an emergency vehicle with its lights on.