Police Officer ‘Shot Multiple Times' During Traffic Stop in Burleson; Condition Unknown: PD

A Burleson police officer has been hospitalized after he was shot multiple times during a traffic stop early Wednesday, police say.
In a Twitter post, The Burleson Police Department said the officer made a traffic stop at 4:15 a.m. along the 1100 block of Hillside Drive. The officer was then shot multiple times, the tweet read.
The officer, who hasn't been identified, was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth for treatment.
The officer's condition is unknown, police said.
No further information was released. It is unclear if any other injuries were reported or if any arrests were made.
Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.