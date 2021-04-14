Police Officer ‘Shot Multiple Times' During Traffic Stop in Burleson; Condition Unknown: PD

A Burleson police officer has been hospitalized after he was shot multiple times during a traffic stop early Wednesday, police say.

In a Twitter post, The Burleson Police Department said the officer made a traffic stop at 4:15 a.m. along the 1100 block of Hillside Drive. The officer was then shot multiple times, the tweet read.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The officer, who hasn't been identified, was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth for treatment.

The officer's condition is unknown, police said.

At 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, a Burleson Police officer made a traffic stop in the 1100-block is Hillside Drive. During the traffic stop the officer was shot multiple times. The officer was transported to John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth. His condition is unknown. — Burleson Police (@BurlesonPolice) April 14, 2021

No further information was released. It is unclear if any other injuries were reported or if any arrests were made.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.