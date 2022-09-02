2 Sachse Police Officers Recovering After Apparent Ambush Shooting, Gunman Hospitalized

Two Sachse police officers are home recovering after being injured in an ambush-style shooting overnight Thursday while the person police say targeted them remains hospitalized.

According to the Sachse Police Department, the incident began at about midnight Friday when two officers were wrapping up a call in the parking lot of Medpost Urgent Care on the 7700 block of State Highway 78.

Police said an individual walked up to the driver's side of the police vehicle and fired a shotgun through the window.

The officer sitting in the driver's seat was struck in the head by the shotgun blast, police said.

According to police, the second officer returned fire, hitting the gunman.

Police said both officers were treated and released from the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening. The gunman, whose identity has not been released and whose condition is not known, was taken into surgery, police said.

"Our officers are doing well as can be expected," Steven Baxter, the assistant chief of police with the Sachse Police Department, told NBC 5 Friday morning.

According to police, as per department protocol, the Texas Rangers were notified and responded to the scene. The Texas Rangers will be conducting an investigation regarding the incident, police said.