Police: Missing Waxahachie Teen Could Be in Very Dangerous Situation

Waxahachie police believe a missing 14-year-old girl could be in serious danger.

It’s been five days since Angelina Church was last seen, and her phone’s been untraceable since she last spoke with her parents Monday morning.

Debbie Church said she last heard from her daughter, a Waxahachie High School freshman, when she got a text from her during second period.

“Everything seemed extremely normal, but between 2nd and 3rd period is when she left the school,” said Church.

Her parents believe she was picked up from school by a boy she’d met on Instagram. But when police questioned him later that night, he said he’d dropped Angelina off at the Whataburger in Red Oak.

She was last seen alone a short time later on surveillance video from the Wal-Mart across the street around midnight.

“It’s the most unexplainable feeling whenever you have no idea where they are. You can’t protect them. You can’t do anything to take care of them. You’re just so helpless, completely. You just don’t know how to feel. You just want to be able to know, are you okay?” said Church.

According to police, Angelina was last seen wearing a black and white hoodie with red across the front, black jeans with rips on the front, black converse, black framed glasses and a black back-pack.

Church said she’s optimistic her daughter’s still in the area, which is why volunteers have been blanketing Red Oak, Waxahachie and Midlothian with fliers offering the number for a tip line.

Friday, the community gathered in prayer for Angelina’s safe return.

“We love her so much. She’s amazing, and she is our whole world,” said Church.

Any information about Angelina’s whereabouts can be shared anonymously by phone call or text at 888-512-1052.

If she’s seen, police are asking people to immediately dial 911.