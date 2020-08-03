Fort Worth

Police: Man Killed in Stabbing in Northwest Fort Worth

According to police, the incident occurred at 2425 Northwest 28th Street at approximately 10:20 p.m.

Fort Worth Police Department

A man is dead after a stabbing in Northwest Fort Worth on Sunday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to 2425 Northwest 28th Street at approximately 10:20 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a male victim lying on the back porch of a residence with an apparent stab wound. 

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 14 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Plano 6 hours ago

Plano Community Honors Memory of Jogger Killed While on Trail

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, a male suspect has been arrested in connection with this homicide.

This incident is still under investigation, police said.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us