Police: Man Killed in Stabbing in Northwest Fort Worth

A man is dead after a stabbing in Northwest Fort Worth on Sunday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to 2425 Northwest 28th Street at approximately 10:20 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a male victim lying on the back porch of a residence with an apparent stab wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, a male suspect has been arrested in connection with this homicide.

This incident is still under investigation, police said.