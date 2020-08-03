Police: Man Killed in Stabbing in Northwest Fort Worth

A man is dead after a stabbing in Northwest Fort Worth on Sunday night.
According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to 2425 Northwest 28th Street at approximately 10:20 p.m.
Police said when officers arrived, they found a male victim lying on the back porch of a residence with an apparent stab wound.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
According to police, a male suspect has been arrested in connection with this homicide.
This incident is still under investigation, police said.