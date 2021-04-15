Police Make Arrest in South Dallas Murder

One man is dead after police received a shooting call early Wednesday morning in South Dallas.

Dallas Police reported receiving a call at 3:32 a.m. about a shooting located on 1214 Strickland Street.

Police said upon arrival, they found 24-year-old, Robert Lynn Taylor, with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk.

Police transported Taylor to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses identified 37-year-old Tai Artis Brown Stein as the individual who shot Taylor, according to police.

Police transported Stein to the Homicide Unit before transporting him to the Dallas County Jail and charging him for murder.

It is not clear if Stein has obtained an attorney.