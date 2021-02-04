Police Make Arrest in Convenience Store Gun Battle

Fort Worth police said Thursday they have arrested a man involved in a gun battle at a convenience store.

Investigators recently released surveillance video of the shoot out at the store on Mansfield Highway.

After that video was shown on NBC 5, police got a tip about the suspect and arrested 51-year-old Rayford Perry.

He's behind bars and faces Aggravated Robbery charges.

"Due to the story running last night, that made it possible for someone to recognize this gentleman and knew that he was dangerous. We needed to bring him in so our detectives could talk to him. I can't reiterate enough how great the community of Fort Worth is," said Officer Tracy Carter.

Police said after Perry ran out of the store, he stole two cars, including one with a mother and her 2-year-old child inside.

More charges are possible.