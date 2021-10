Dallas police have made an arrest in the attack of a store employee that is in critical condition.

The attack happened at a CVS pharmacy store in the 7200 block of Skillman Street on Saturday, Oct. 23.

When police arrived, they determined the suspect committed an unprovoked attack on the 63-year-old CVS employee, according to officials.

The employee was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.