Police Looking for Jeep in Connection to Hit-and-Run That Injured 7-Year-Old

Police in Rowlett are asking for the public's help to locate a vehicle in connection to a hit-and-run that injured a 7-year-old girl.

The girl was playing in the snow in the 7000 block of Battle Creek Drive at about 5:07 p.m. Wednesday when she was struck by a Jeep, Rowlett police said.

Police said the vehicle, described as a white Jeep Cherokee with tinted windows, failed to stop and render aid.

The girl was treated at the scene by paramedics with the Rowlett Fire Department and her parents took her to a local hospital, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rowlett police at 972-412-6220.

