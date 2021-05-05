Garland

Police Looking for Gunman After One Shot at Garland Apartment

garland scene
NBC 5 News

Garland police say they are looking for the person who shot another person at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to a "gunshot disturbance" at the Oak Creek Apartments on Walnut Street near Shiloh Road.

The victim has not been identified and is said to have a non life-threatening injury.

Garland police said there is a heavy police presence at the complex while they investigate the shooting and look for the gunman and that people should avoid the area.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and a motive has not been confirmed.

