Police Looking for Driver Who Struck Fort Worth Grandfather

Fort Worth Police are asking the community for help after they say a driver hit and killed a 75-year-old man crossing a residential street Friday night before driving off.

It was around 9:50 Friday night when 75-year-old Juan Garcia crossed the intersection of Avenue H and Vaughn Boulevard. Police said he had the right-of-way when a driver struck Garcia before driving off, heading north on Vaughn. Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We hope that some of these neighbors might have video or any type of evidence that is going to help us know who the driver was,” said spokesperson Daniel Segura.

Garcia’s walk Friday night was one his family said he took often, a route through his own neighborhood they never imagined would end in tragedy.

“It’s not right. He was a good person who didn't deserve to just be mowed down on the side of a street,” said his son Andres Garcia.

On Sunday Garcia and his wife, Alma, would have celebrated 51 years of marriage.

Together, the couple raised five boys.

“He was like the best dad you can think of. He took us places. He taught us things,” said Andres.

Now a father himself, Andres said he’s heartbroken to know his dad won’t be here to watch his 10 grandchildren grow up.

“I really would love justice. I really would love some kind of closure, something. It wasn't his time. Everyone has their time, but I don't think this was his,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Worth Police.