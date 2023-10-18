Police looking for Cadillac SUV, or similar, in hit-and-run that killed 7-year-old girl

Dallas Police are looking for the driver of a Cadillac SUV in connection with the hit-and-run death of a 7-year-old girl.

Police said Wednesday they believe the vehicle that killed 7-year-old Zeina Haffanin late Sunday night was a 2007-2014 Cadillac Escalade.

The vehicle could be a similarly-styled SUV and police said they didn't have any information about the driver or the color of the vehicle, but that the SUV should have damage to the right front including a missing right headlight.

Police said Haffanin was walking on the eastbound service road along the 7600 block of LBJ Freeway at about 12:10 a.m. Monday when she was struck.

The driver of the SUV left the scene without stopping or reporting the crash. Minutes later, the child was later struck by a second vehicle. That driver did stop and report the incident and is cooperating in the investigation, police said.

Police have not said why the child was walking along the road after midnight.

The investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Vehicle Crimes Detective Shaw at 214-671-0019 or at sammy.shaw@dallaspolice.gov.