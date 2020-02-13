Police Look for 16-Year-Old Missing in Denton

Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy who has been missing since Monday.
According to the Denton Police Department, Ayden Bevers was last seen at his home in Denton around 8 a.m.
Bevers is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5'9" and weighs 160 lbs.
Anyone with information about Bevers's whereabouts should contact Detective Newton at 940-535-4982. Those with information can also call Private Investigators Dennis Ozment and Carrie Powell at 469-892-8256.
Anonymous tips can be sent via text or call to 888-512-1052.