A Dallas police K9 helped officers find 42 pounds of marijuana at Dallas Love Field on Saturday, police say.

Ballentine alerted officers to "a narcotic odor" coming from two suitcases at the airport that arrived from San Jose and were en route to New Orleans, Dallas police said.

After authorities obtained a search warrant, they confiscated 42 pounds of marijuana.