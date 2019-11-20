2nd Teen in Connection to Allen 16-Year-Old’s Shooting Death Arrested

Plano police have arrested a second teen wanted in connection to the death of an Allen 16-year-old shot and killed at a party Saturday night.

18-year-old Christian Treyshun Hill, of Dallas, was seen being taken into the Plano Police Department on Thursday night after turning himself in. He was wanted in connection to the shooting of Marquel Ellis Jr.

Ellis, a student at Allen High School and a wide receiver on the Eagles' junior varsity football team, was shot and killed at a party in the 3200 block of Peachtree Lane in Plano around 10 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Police said there was a party in the home and that several people were kicked out. They allegedly returned and opened fire into the house, according to police.

Monday, police arrested 17-year-old Kemond Smith, of Forney, and charged him with murder in connection to Ellis' death. Smith was held at the Plano City Jail, police said.



Investigators say they found 18 rounds at the home.



An arrest affidavit says Hill was brought in for questioning but denied involvement. Police released him.



Witnesses came forward claiming they saw Hill fire a gun and heard him bragging about the shooting afterwards.