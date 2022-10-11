Police Involved in Crash After Reported Pursuit

Police are investigating a crash after a pursuit in Dallas Tuesday morning, according to investigators.

Officers were engaged in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle involved in a robbery, according to police.

During the chase, a police squad car with two officers was involved in a crash with a civilian's vehicle in the 2900 block of South Buckner Boulevard.

The citizen and two police officers were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The pursuit ended at Scyene Road and St. Augustine Drive with two suspects apprehended.

One suspect was injured and treated at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and information is limited.