Police investigating White Settlement motel shooting, one person hospitalized

Two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting

By Hannah Jones

One person is hospitalized after a shooting at a White Settlement motel on Wednesday morning.

According to the White Settlement Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at a Scottish Inns & Suites Motel in the 600 block of N. Jim Wright Freeway shortly after midnight.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they apprehended the suspected shooter and detained another person related to the incident.

Officers located a man who had been shot in the parking lot, police said. The victim was later transported to a local hospital for treatment.

According to White Settlement police, a firearm was recovered from the scene that investigators believe was used during the shooting. 

Multiple agencies responded to the scene including the Sansom Park Police Department, Lakeside Police Department, Westworth Village Police Department, Fort Worth Police Department, and Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

Police said the investigation into the shooting incident is ongoing. The events that preceded the shooting are not clear at this time.

The latest news from around North Texas.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

