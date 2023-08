The Irving police are investigating reports of a robbery at Irving Mall Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery happened at a jewelry store, according to police.

The robbery is being described as a "smash and grab" by 3 men with some jewelry being stolen, according to a police official.

The suspects fled the location though a description of the vehicle was unknown.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

No injuries were reported.

