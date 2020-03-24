North Richland Hills

Police Investigating Shooting in North Richland Hills

North Richland Hills police are investigating a shooting that left one many injured and another arrested.

Police were responding to a disturbance call between two males in the 6900 block of NE Loop 820 Tuesday morning.

While police were en route, dispatch received reports of gunshots heard in the area.

When officers arrived to the scene, they located and arrested a man believed to be involved in the incident.

Other officers provided first aid to the victim and then he was transported by ambulance to a hospital in critical condition.

