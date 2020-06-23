Police Investigating Shooting Death of 32-Year-Old Dallas Man

Police are investigating the shooting death of a 32-year-old man in Dallas on Monday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding an unconscious man in the alley at 10200 Green Ash Road at approximately 11:50 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the victim, a 32-year-old male, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dallas Fire Rescue attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about this murder offense is encouraged to contact Detective Gross by calling 469-792-5142 or emailing theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com.

Those with information can also contact Crime Stoppers by calling (214)373-TIPS. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.