Police Investigating Shooting Death of 25-Year-Old Dallas Man

Police are investigating the shooting death of a 25-year-old man in Dallas on Thursday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a fire at 500 South Ervay Street shortly after 10 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they discovered the victim, 25-year-old Du'Vonte Lampkin, lying on his back with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound.

Dallas Fire-Rescue also responded to the scene and pronounced Lampkin dead, police said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

According to police, Homicide detectives discovered that the location was an Airbnb that was being rented by a witness and his girlfriend, both of whom are friends of the victim.

Police said the witnesses were transported to the Homicide Unit to be interviewed.

The witnesses told detectives that they rented the apartment for the victim for the week while he waited to move into his new apartment, police said.

According to police, Lampkin was supposed to check out of the apartment on May 6, but the witness went to the apartment to check on him after Lampkin stopped answering his phone.

Police said the witness then discovered Lampkin dead and went back to his apartment to call the police because he was afraid that the suspect may have still been inside the location.

Lampkin's black and white designer backpack, cell phone, and wallet were missing from the location, police said.

The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Josue Rodriguez at 214-671-3994 or by email at josue.rodriguez@dallascityhall.com.