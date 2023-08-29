Police investigating reported gunshots fired near Crowley High School

Police are investigating gunshots that were reportedly fired near a North Texas high school on Tuesday night.

According to both the Crowley Police Department, around 6:40 p.m., they were dispatched to a shots fired call at the intersection of Longhorn Trail and Eagle Drive, about half a mile southwest of Crowley High School.

Officers arrived on the scene and attempted to locate suspect vehicles that reportedly fled into Fort Worth. Officers are currently pulling video footage, speaking to witnesses and collecting evidence from the scene.

At this time, there are no reported injuries, but property damage has been reported from the gunfire.

The Crowley Police Department is working closely with the Crowley ISD Police Department which is assisting with witness information as well as video footage from the area near the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Crowley Police Department.