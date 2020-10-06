Police Investigating Report of 16-Year-Old Girl Being Grabbed by Man

Police in Royse City are investigating a report of a 16-year-old girl being grabbed while she walked along a local highway Sunday evening, officers say.

A police news release said the girl's mother told police her daughter was walking at about 5:30 p.m. in the grass along Highway 66 near County Line Road when a man appeared from a wooded area and approached her. The girl reported being grabbed and pulled by the man before she was able to run away.

Officers searched the area and were unable to locate the man.

Police said the girl suspected the man may have been homeless because his clothing appeared to be dirty. Officers described the man as white, aged in his thirties to forties, around 5-feet-4-inches tall with a thin build and having an unkempt, brown mustache and beard. He was wearing a gray, zip-up style sweatshirt with a hood, police said.

f anyone has information regarding the incident is asked to call the Royse City Police Department at 972-636-9422.

The incident remains under investigation.