The Dallas Police Department is investigating a possible child abduction call on Monday afternoon.

According to Dallas police, officers were dispatched go the 9800 block of Brockbank Drive around 12:15 p.m.

Police said this incident may have started as a domestic family dispute.

There is no information on victims or suspects at this time.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.