Police Investigating Overnight Shooting in West Dallas

The Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in West Dallas on Thursday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Baker Street at approximately 9:11 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found an adult male victim who had sustained multiple non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his thigh.

Witness informed officers that the victim and a 31-year-old male suspect were involved in an altercation that resulted in the suspect shooting the victim, police said.

According to police, the victim was transported to an area hospital.

The suspect currently in custody, police said.