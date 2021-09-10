Dallas

Police Investigating Overnight Shooting in West Dallas

NBC 5 News

The Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in West Dallas on Thursday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Baker Street at approximately 9:11 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said when officers arrived, they found an adult male victim who had sustained multiple non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his thigh.

Witness informed officers that the victim and a 31-year-old male suspect were involved in an altercation that resulted in the suspect shooting the victim, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

star of texas award 55 mins ago

Watch Live: Gov. Abbott Honors First Responders With 2021 Star of Texas Awards

Big 12 2 hours ago

Big 12 Votes to Expand Back to 12 Teams

According to police, the victim was transported to an area hospital.

The suspect currently in custody, police said.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Policeshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us