Police Investigating Jewelry Theft at Zales in NorthPark Mall

Dallas police officers are investigating a theft at the Zales in NorthPark Mall on Sunday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers working off-duty at NorthPark Mall, located at 8687 North Central Expressway, when they were notified about the theft.

Police said two unknown suspects broke the glass of jewelry cases and took six rings.

The total value of the items stolen was $30,000, police said.

According to police, after stealing the jewelry, the suspects fled the location.

Police said the investigation into the theft is currently ongoing.