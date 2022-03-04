Fort Worth Police Investigating Girl Shot Near Southwest High School

Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting near Southwest High School that left a girl injured.

An initial investigation revealed the 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg at a fast-food restaurant.

She was transported to a local hospital with an injury not considered life-threatening.

The Southwest High School campus is on lockdown for security purposes, according to Fort Worth ISD.

Fort Worth ISD could not confirm the girl shot is a student.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.