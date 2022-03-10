Police Investigating Fight Involving Students, Teacher at DeSoto West Middle School

The Desoto Police Department is investigating a fight that took place on Thursday at DeSoto West Middle School.

According to the DeSoto Police Department, officers have been made aware of several videos circulating on social media depicting an altercation between a teacher and several students.

One video shows an educator bleeding from the head and throwing chairs in a classroom. The events preceding the altercation are not clear at this time.

According to DeSoto ISD, the actions of those featured in the video are not reflective of the larger body of DeSoto ISD students and staff.

Police said in response to the videos, there will be a larger police presence at Desoto West on Friday.

DeSoto ISD said it does not tolerate behavior from adults or students that compromises the safety and security of the schools in the district.

All individuals involved will be held accountable to the district's fullest ability to address the matter, DeSoto ISD said.

According to DeSoto ISD, the district will work to clarify expectations for student behavior, enhance and increase monitoring in hallways and other common areas, and more consistently enforce student discipline guidelines and responses where appropriate.

DeSoto ISD also said that unauthorized filming within a school setting and posting the content online are violations of the DeSoto ISD Student Code of Conduct, meaning that such behavior could result in disciplinary action.