Police Investigating Fiery, Deadly Crash in Fort Worth

A woman died in Fort Worth after a fiery crash that witnesses told police was the result of street racing.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night on University Drive at Log Cabin Village Lane.

Fort Worth police said 911 calls reported a car fire and when first responders arrived, they saw a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

One person -- a woman who was driving the car -- was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said she was the only person in the car.

Investigators spent hours combing through the area into early Thursday morning.

Police also confirmed that witnesses told them the car was racing another vehicle when it hit a curb, crashed and burst into flames. Police said those witnesses saw the other vehicle leave the scene.

We don't know any more details about those involved or the identity of the woman who died.

This is the second deadly street racing crash in Fort Worth in the last couple of weeks. A passenger died in another crash on the east side of the city a few miles away from this latest crash.

