Police Investigating Fatal Truck Crash in Royse City

The Royse City Police Department is investigating a fatal semi-truck crash that happened Tuesday.

The crash happened at about 11 a.m. on westbound I-30 at FM 540.

The driver of a semi-truck rear-ended another semi-truck which was knocked into a passenger vehicle.

The people in the passenger vehicle were transported. Their conditions are unknown.

The driver that hit the semi-truck from behind died.

The driver of the semi-truck that was rear-ended was not injured.