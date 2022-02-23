Police Investigating Death of 63-Year-Old Man Found in Irving Lake

Irving police are investigating the death of a 63-year-old man whose body was found in Lake Carolyn on Tuesday.

According to the Irving Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of Lake Carolyn after receiving a call about a body floating in the water at approximately 8 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found 63-year-old Leland Barron dead in the water.

The initial investigation indicated that his death was likely a suicide, police said.

The Irving Police Department said anyone with information about this incident should contact officers at 972 273-1010.

Tips can also be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org, police said.