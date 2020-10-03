Police Investigating Assault Outside Denton Buc-ee's

Police are asking for help identifying a man captured on video punching another man outside a Denton Buc-ee's Saturday afternoon.

The incident happeed at about 12:40 p.m. in the 2800 block of S. Interstate 35E, Denton police said.

We are aware of an assault that occurred at Buccee’s in our city this afternoon. A report has been taken and detectives are conducting an investigation. If you have information, please call Denton Police at (940) 349-8181. The suspect is in the brown/red hat and black t-shirt. pic.twitter.com/WfaifE1qKu — Frank Dixon (@Chief_Dixon2746) October 3, 2020

Police said the victim told them that he and a friend got into an argument with supporters of President Donald Trump. During the argument, a man punched the victim in the face.

It was unclear what led to the argument.

Officers saw an abrasion below the victim's right eyebrow as well as a broken tooth, police said.

The man who reportedly punched the victim was last seen in a dark-colored Dodge Ram, police said.