Denton

Police Investigating Assault Outside Denton Buc-ee's

NBC 5 News

Police are asking for help identifying a man captured on video punching another man outside a Denton Buc-ee's Saturday afternoon.

The incident happeed at about 12:40 p.m. in the 2800 block of S. Interstate 35E, Denton police said.

Police said the victim told them that he and a friend got into an argument with supporters of President Donald Trump. During the argument, a man punched the victim in the face.

It was unclear what led to the argument.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Oct 1

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

coronavirus 49 mins ago

Texas Restaurant Association Warns of ‘Wave of Closures' Without Federal Aid

Officers saw an abrasion below the victim's right eyebrow as well as a broken tooth, police said.

The man who reportedly punched the victim was last seen in a dark-colored Dodge Ram, police said.

This article tagged under:

Denton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us