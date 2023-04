A 3-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the leg Thursday while with her mother, Plano Police say.

Police were called to a shooting along the 3900 block of W. 15th Street at about 6:45 p.m. though it wasn't immediately clear where the shooting took place.

The child was hospitalized in an unknown condition.

Though the shooting is believed to be accidental, police said the initial information is limited and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.