Police Investigate Unexplained Serious Injury on Dallas Freeway

Dallas police are investigating the reason a person was found seriously injured a freeway on Sunday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to southbound Interstate 35E just south of East 8th Street at approximately 11:45 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found an individual injured on the freeway.

The person was not injured or struck on the freeway, and the cause of the person's injury was unclear, police said.

The officers requested backup, asking that official vehicles be put in place to slow down traffic

Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived at the scene and transported the injured person to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, police said.

According to police, the cause of the person's injury remains unclear, but officials have left the freeway in the interest of officer safety.

The incident is currently under investigation by homicide detectives, police said.

