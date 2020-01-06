Dallas

Police Investigate Triple Shooting in Dallas; 1 Arrested

NBCUniversal, Inc.

One person is in custody after three people were wounded in a shooting inside a senior living community in the White Rock neighborhood of Dallas, police say.

The shooting was reported at about 1:30 a.m. inside the Primrose at Highland Meadows apartments located in the 2000 block of Highland Road.

The three adults who were wounded were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. Three children who lived inside the apartment were unharmed and will be placed into Child Protective Services custody, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 37 mins ago

73-Year-Old Dallas Man Missing Since New Year’s Day

Lewisville 52 mins ago

Lewisville Police Department Makes Health a 2020 Resolution

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a gray or silver Dodge Charger. Officers tracked the vehicle to a home in the 2900 block of Valentine Street, in southeast Dallas, and arrested the suspect at about 2:40 a.m.

Officers have not described the circumstances of the shooting. The identities of those involved have not been released.

This article tagged under:

Dallasshooting
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us