Police Investigate Triple Shooting in Dallas; 1 Arrested

One person is in custody after three people were wounded in a shooting inside a senior living community in the White Rock neighborhood of Dallas, police say.

The shooting was reported at about 1:30 a.m. inside the Primrose at Highland Meadows apartments located in the 2000 block of Highland Road.

The three adults who were wounded were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. Three children who lived inside the apartment were unharmed and will be placed into Child Protective Services custody, police said.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a gray or silver Dodge Charger. Officers tracked the vehicle to a home in the 2900 block of Valentine Street, in southeast Dallas, and arrested the suspect at about 2:40 a.m.

Officers have not described the circumstances of the shooting. The identities of those involved have not been released.