Police Investigate Shooting in Central Arlington

Police have blocked traffic into a Central Arlington neighborhood while they investigate a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting apparently took place in a cul-de-sac on the 1000 block of Carla Court, not far from the intersection of East Arkansas Lane and South Collins Street.

In the center of the cul-de-sac was a white SUV surrounded by crime scene tape. Several evidence markers were next to a black sedan that was parked nearby.

Police have released few details, but initial reports indicate the shooting may have involved an Arlington police officer.

Officials have not confirmed the number of people shot or said what led to the shooting.

