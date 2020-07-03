Police Investigate Shooting Death of 35-Year-Old Man in South Fort Worth

A man is dead after a shooting in South Fort Worth on Thursday night, police said.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a call concerning a shooting victim at the John Peter Smith Hospital emergency room at approximately 12:19 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a male victim who suffered two fatal gunshot wounds.

The victim, 35-tear-old Marcus Samuels, had been transported to the hospital by private vehicle and was pronounced head when he arrived, police said.

According to police, a witness who drove the victim to the hospital directed officers to a crime scene in the 6300 block of Woodway Drive.

Police said no suspects have been identified at this time, and homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.