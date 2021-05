Shoppers were evacuated from NorthPark Center Monday afternoon after reports of gunshots at the Dallas mall.

It was not immediately clear if there were any shots fired Monday, Dallas police said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said they had not received any reports of injuries and one person was in custody.

@PIODPD heading to a shooting incident at Northpark Mall. Early information is that one person is in custody. No shooting victims located at this time. Stand by for updates. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 31, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.