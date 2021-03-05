Police Investigate Murder of Richardson Business Owner

Richardson police are investigating a murder after they find a man stabbed to death in the 500 block of West Campbell Road on Thursday.

Police said a patrol officer was patrolling the area at 11:47 p.m. when they were stopped by a pedestrian who discovered the dead body with multiple stab wounds.

After further investigation, detectives identified the man as 48-year-old Ronni Rihani of Murphy, TX.

Rihani had a business nearby, and police believe a physical confrontation occurred when Rihani was walking to his car at 10 p.m. the same day between Nantucket Drive and Custer Road.

Individuals with more information can contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800