Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing of 4-Year-Old Fort Worth Boy

A 4-year-old Fort Worth boy was found stabbed to death after police received a report that he was missing, authorities say.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Hurley Avenue in the Near Southside neighborhood at about 11:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a missing child.

A short time after officers arrived, firefighters were dispatched to a stabbing at the same location.

Juan Rodriguez, NBC 5 News

Officer Buddy Calzada, a police spokesman, confirmed a homicide investigation was underway and the Crimes Against Children Unit was notified.

He added it was believed to be an "isolated" occurrence but said there was no other information he could immediately release.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.