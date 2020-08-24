Fort Worth

Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing of 4-Year-Old Fort Worth Boy

By Scott Gordon

fort worth police investigate stabbing
Juan Rodriguez, NBC 5 News

A 4-year-old Fort Worth boy was found stabbed to death after police received a report that he was missing, authorities say.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Hurley Avenue in the Near Southside neighborhood at about 11:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a missing child.

A short time after officers arrived, firefighters were dispatched to a stabbing at the same location.

fort worth police investigate stabbing
Juan Rodriguez, NBC 5 News
Fort Worth police investigate a fatal stabbing involving a child, Aug. 24, 2020.

Officer Buddy Calzada, a police spokesman, confirmed a homicide investigation was underway and the Crimes Against Children Unit was notified.

He added it was believed to be an "isolated" occurrence but said there was no other information he could immediately release.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

Fort Worth 14 mins ago

Fort Worth's Taste of Clearfork Canceled Due to Effects of COVID-19 Pandemic

Fort Worth 1 hour ago

Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show Will Feature Drive-In Experience

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth policefort worth homicide
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us