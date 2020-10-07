Police Investigate Fatal Shooting at Fort Worth Convenience Store

Fort Worth police are investigating a fatal shooting at Smokey's Paradise Food Mart on Tuesday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 5310 East Rosedale Street at approximately 8:15 p.m.

Police said a man was shot in front of the convenience store by unknown suspects.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, there are no suspects in custody at this time.

The Fort Worth Police Department's Homicide Unit is currently investigating the incident.