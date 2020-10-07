Fort Worth

Police Investigate Fatal Shooting at Fort Worth Convenience Store

Police said a man was shot in front of the convenience store by unknown suspects

Metro

Fort Worth police are investigating a fatal shooting at Smokey's Paradise Food Mart on Tuesday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 5310 East Rosedale Street at approximately 8:15 p.m.

Police said a man was shot in front of the convenience store by unknown suspects.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Oct 1

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth 1 hour ago

Fort Worth Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash on U.S. 287

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. 

According to police, there are no suspects in custody at this time. 

The Fort Worth Police Department's Homicide Unit is currently investigating the incident.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthshootingFort Worth Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us