Fort Worth

Police Investigate Fatal Overnight Shooting in South Fort Worth

No suspects are currently in custody

Metro

On person is dead after a shooting in South Fort Worth on Wednesday morning, police say.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, South Units responded to a shooting call 3221 Pecos Street at approximately 12:15 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a victim inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

community conversations 47 mins ago

UNT Speaker Series Offers a Vision for the Future

The vehicle was stationary after it driven onto the curb near a middle school, police said.

According to police, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects are currently in custody, police said.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthshootingFort Worth Police Departmentsouth fort worth
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us