Police Investigate Fatal Overnight Shooting in South Fort Worth

On person is dead after a shooting in South Fort Worth on Wednesday morning, police say.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, South Units responded to a shooting call 3221 Pecos Street at approximately 12:15 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a victim inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

The vehicle was stationary after it driven onto the curb near a middle school, police said.

According to police, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects are currently in custody, police said.