A male victim was found lying in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night, police said.

Dallas police responded at about 11:53 p.m. to a shooting call at 9907 Rhoda Lane where they found the victim. He was transported to Baylor University Medical Center where he died of his injuries, police said.

The homicide unit responded and investigated.

His identity has not been released. No arrests have been made.