Police identify vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash near DFW Airport

Police have identified the vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman near DFW airport on Dec. 21.

Police are looking for a Toyota Tundra pickup suspected of running off the road and striking 2 victims, killing 57-year-old Susan Simmons.

Police say the vehicle Simmons was in stalled on International Parkway near Highway 183 last Thursday around 8 o’clock. Simmons and another person she was with were waiting for a tow truck to arrive.

Police were responding to a stranded motorist call for them but say when they arrived, they found both people had been struck by a vehicle.

The second victim is expected to survive. The vehicle that struck them, police say, fled the scene.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department.