Dallas

Police Identify Suspect in 87-Year-Old Woman's Slaying in East Oak Cliff

Anita Thompson
NBC 5 News/Thompson Family

Dallas police have identified a man they say is suspected in the death of an 87-year-old woman Tuesday in her east Oak Cliff home.

Anita Daniels Thompson was found dead a day after police took a report that someone broke her window and tried to go into her home in the 4100 block of Fortune Lane.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said her cause of death was homicidal violence.

On Saturday, police identified 58-year-old Andre Stefan Buggs as the suspect in Thompson's death. Police said Thompson and Buggs knew each other, but did not say how.

Andre Stefan Buggs (Dallas Police Department)

Buggs is described as a 6-foot-3 Black man who weighs about 218 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Arlington 45 mins ago

Falcons Linebacker Arrested in Arlington on Indecency With Child Charge: Police

Fort Worth Fire Department 1 hour ago

Large Fire Burns Fort Worth Golf Cart Business

Anyone with information about Thompson's death or Buggs's whereabouts may call Dallas homicide Detective Phillip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or email phillip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas PoliceDallas Police Departmentcrime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us