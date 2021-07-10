Police Identify Suspect in 87-Year-Old Woman's Slaying in East Oak Cliff

Dallas police have identified a man they say is suspected in the death of an 87-year-old woman Tuesday in her east Oak Cliff home.

Anita Daniels Thompson was found dead a day after police took a report that someone broke her window and tried to go into her home in the 4100 block of Fortune Lane.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said her cause of death was homicidal violence.

On Saturday, police identified 58-year-old Andre Stefan Buggs as the suspect in Thompson's death. Police said Thompson and Buggs knew each other, but did not say how.

Buggs is described as a 6-foot-3 Black man who weighs about 218 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information about Thompson's death or Buggs's whereabouts may call Dallas homicide Detective Phillip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or email phillip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com.