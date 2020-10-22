Police Identify Man, Two Women Who Died in Apparent Double Murder-Suicide in Irving

Police have identified the man and two women who were found dead Tuesday in a home in Irving in what police said was a double murder-suicide.

The victims, 45-year-old Brandy Evett Olivares and 18-year-old Sicilian Italease Ire Williams, were fatally shot, authorities say. The third person, 45-year-old James Benjamin Olivares, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

James and Brandy Olivares were married, and Williams was James Olivares' stepdaughter, Irving police spokesman Robert Reeves said. The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

You can read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.