Police Identify Man, Two Women Who Died in Apparent Double Murder-Suicide in Irving

By The Dallas Morning News, Nataly Keomoungkhoun, Jared Weber and Catherine Marfin

Police have identified the man and two women who were found dead Tuesday in a home in Irving in what police said was a double murder-suicide.
The victims, 45-year-old Brandy Evett Olivares and 18-year-old Sicilian Italease Ire Williams, were fatally shot, authorities say. The third person, 45-year-old James Benjamin Olivares, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

James and Brandy Olivares were married, and Williams was James Olivares' stepdaughter, Irving police spokesman Robert Reeves said. The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

