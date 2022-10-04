Police Identify Father, 2 Adult Children Found Dead After Double Murder-Suicide, House Fire in Carrollton

Police in Carrollton identified the three family members found dead inside a burning home Saturday in a case they say is being investigated as a double murder-suicide.

Firefighters discovered the three bodies after being called shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday to a fire at a home in the 3900 block of Alto Avenue.

In a news release Tuesday, police said they believed a man killed his father and sister and took his own life before flames spread through the house.

Police identified the son as 53-year-old William Randolph Singer. His father was 77-year-old William Roy Singer Jr. and his sister was 51-year-old Cheri Ann Singer.

The father and his daughter had "obvious signs of trauma" and are believed to have died before the fire. An official cause of death is pending an autopsy report from the medical examiner's office, police said.

The son was found with a fatal gunshot wound to his head. He and his father lived in the home together while the daughter lived nearby, also in Carrollton, police said.

Police described the case as an "isolated family incident" and said there is no threat to the public.

Cheri Singer was a preschool teacher at Holy Covenant Early Childhood Development Program in Carrollton, the school said Monday on social media.

"She was an incredible teacher and co-worker," the post read. "Words cannot express how devastated we all are and how much she will be missed. May light shine perpetually on Ms. Singer. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends and all whose lives were made better simply because she was a part of it."

The school organized a community gathering Thursday afternoon in remembrance of Singer.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.