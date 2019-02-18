Police Identify Body Found in Lake in Log Cabin, TX

By Taylor Boser

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department identified the body of a woman found in an East Texas lake last week as Brenda Lizbeth Montanez-Perez.

The woman, who went missing Jan. 27, was found in a lake Friday.

The woman's car was also found submerged in the lake in Log Cabin, Texas, about 13 miles west of Athens. Her family was at the scene when the car and body were recovered.

Montanez was last seen driving a maroon 2011, 4-door Mazda, according to a Facebook post.

Addison and Log Cabin police departments, Henderson County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers all helped search for Montanez.

