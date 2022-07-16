Police Hold Inaugural Softball Tournament for 8-Year-Old Girl Who Died Fighting Cancer

There’s hope and inspiration to be found on the softball field on Saturday, all for a little girl who lived a big life and was like family to some Fort Worth police officers.

“She was like a goddaughter to me. When her mom would call on me, I always check on her. And she fought a fight,” said Fort Worth Police Public Information Officer Tracy Carter.

Carter helped the girl, Adriana Nixon, get sworn in as an honorary Fort Worth Police Officer in 2020 when she was 6 years old.

Adriana's mom, Andrea Pederson, said it was one of the happiest times in her young life.

“She wanted to be an officer. They make it happen. And they kind of took us in as a family and made sure Adriana was always smiling,” said Pederson.

Adriana loved softball and made the All-Star team her first season -- all while she fought cancer. She got a liver transplant on her seventh birthday, but her cancer came back.

“They did tell us that that was a possibility. And after that, they said there weren’t any options to cure the cancer once she relapsed,” said Pederson.

Several agencies took part in Saturday’s tournament. All the money raised will go to her foundation to help with research and treatment for others facing the same disease.

Adriana's family and friends in blue hope to make it an annual event to raise even more money and support in years to come.