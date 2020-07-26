Dallas

Police: Four People Injured in Shooting at Dallas Bar

The suspects remain at large

Three men were shot and one woman was hit by shrapnel at a bar near downtown Dallas late Saturday night, police say.

The incident happened at Knockout Sports Bar Downtown, in the 500 block of Riverfront Boulevard, just before midnight Saturday, according to Dallas police.

Police said the incident stemmed from three men being denied entry into the club by the bouncer.

One of the suspects went back to his vehicle and got a weapon. The bouncer secured the doors when the suspects returned, police said.

Dallas police said one man then started to fire his weapon into the building, which caused the injuries.

Police said the man then went to the rear of the location, where he was confronted by armed patrons who fired at him.

Two of the men who were shot received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and a third man is listed in critical condition.

Police said the suspects fled the location and remain at large.

